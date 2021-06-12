Wanda Marie Peters Sams, 80, of the Rheatown community, passed onto the her heavenly home after a lengthy illness Monday.
Her life was a life of service trying to help those she could using her many talents. She played piano beautifully and played for many soloists as well as her church and church choirs. Traveling to many different states with her husband, William L. Sams, USAF RET, and three children. She found a love for painting. At their last station in Anchorage, Alaska, she utilized her talent by working in advertising and then for the Alaska Pipeline. She also fostered her ability to paint by working with ceramics and upon returning to Tennessee, opened a ceramic shop where she taught many classes in which her students thrived in creating beautiful pieces of art. Later she became co-owner of the Jonesborough Floral Shop where she was able to pair her ceramic talent with beautiful floral arrangements.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband: MSGT William L. Sams, USAF, RET; her parents: Golda and Fannie Peters; brothers: James Peters and Daniel Peters; a sister: Judy Peters; and a grandson: Dakota Sams.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Tommy and Peggy (Coffey) Sams, Tammie and Robert Street, and TeNisha “Bunky” and John Collins III; grandchildren: Cheree and Larry “Mater” Keasling, Brandon Sams, Tiffani Estepp, Jason and Lauri Bullen, Jonathan and Brooke Bullen, Lindsay Bullen, Brian and Kelly Street, Brooke and Dave Jackson, and Eric Collins; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother: Glenn (Kathy) Peters; a sister-in-law: Carol Peters; and several nieces, nephews and cosuins.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Duncan officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery on the Snapps Ferry Road.
Pallbearers will be Danny Nease, Jonathan Bullen, Jason Bullen, Trey Johnson, John Collins and Bob Street.
