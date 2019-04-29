Wanda Myers Goodman, 91, of Greeneville, died Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a member of Mosheim Central United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Goodman retired from Greeneville City Schools.
She was a Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center member and former board member.
Survivors include two daughters: Brenda Fancher, of Newport, and Barbara and Charlie Paxton, of Greeneville; three grandchildren: Josh and Valerie Fancher, of Newport, Rayanne and Mike Gregory, of Knoxville, and Brandon Paxton, of Atlanta, Georgia; four great-grandchildren: Steele Fancher, of Newport, Grayson and Graham Gregory, of Knoxville, and Colin Stepp, of Newport; one sister: Gloria Felts, of Greeneville; sister-in-law: Beulah Myers, of Greeneville; and several nieces and nephews.
The family expressed thanks to staff of Brookdale Senior Living.
Mrs. Goodman was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years: Eugene Goodman; a twin brother: Wallace Myers; an infant brother: Paul; and a brother: Dwight Myers.
Family will receive friends from 1–3 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Everyone will go in procession immediately following visitation to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for graveside services. The Rev. Donna Waddle will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mosheim Central United Methodist Church and Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.