Wanda N. Wills, 78, of Ealey Road, Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
She is survived by one son: Jarrod Marshall; grandchildren: Devin Barner and his fiancée, Kasi Gibson, and Jasmyne Barner; one sister: Sue Broyles; one brother: C.J. Wilds and his wife, Carol, of Texas; a special friend: Linda Houston; and her pets: Scruffy, Bella and Jasper.
She was preceded in death by two husbands: James Marshall and James Wills; her parents: Clura and Ruby Wilds; a daughter: Carmen Barner; three brothers; and one sister.
At her request her body will be cremated and a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.