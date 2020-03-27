WANDA N. WILLS

Wanda N. Wills, 78, of Ealey Road, Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She was retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.

She is survived by one son: Jarrod Marshall; grandchildren: Devin Barner and his fiancée, Kasi Gibson, and Jasmyne Barner; one sister: Sue Broyles; one brother: C.J. Wilds and his wife, Carol, of Texas; a special friend: Linda Houston; and her pets: Scruffy, Bella and Jasper.

She was preceded in death by two husbands: James Marshall and James Wills; her parents: Clura and Ruby Wilds; a daughter: Carmen Barner; three brothers; and one sister.

At her request her body will be cremated and a memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

