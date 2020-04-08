KINGSPORT — Wanda Sue Barnes, 75, of the Ducktown community, passed away Saturday.
She had retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center following almost 40-years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Tom Barnes; her parents: Onnie Lee and Alice Martha Jones Harris; and two brothers.
Wanda Sue is survived by her daughter: Robin Barnes and James Wilhoit; her son: Charlie Barnes and his wife Tammy Barnes; five grandchildren: Amanda and Mark McNabb, Elizabeth Barnes, Grayson and Lisa Armstrong, Megan Barnes and Matt Crawford, and Timberly Barnes and Derrick Yokley; three great-grandchildren: Micah Hamilton, Atom Armstrong and Kylesa Crawford; one sister: Rosie Lee Hicks; her fur baby: Poppy; special friends: Tracy Hayes and Justin Keys; several cousins, nieces and nephews; special sister-in-laws: Madge Jones and Edna Luttrell; and all special friends in Ducktown community.
Graveside services will be private.