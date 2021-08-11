Wanda Sue Funderberg went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating.
Survivors include her daughter: Natasha Funderberg; special grandchildren: Ta’niya Jordan, Branson Funderberg, Autumn Moore, Lakayla Jordan, Austin and Shayla Funderberg, Madison Johnson and Jessie Funderberg; a sister: Mary Highfield; and brothers: Lenard Hicks Jr., Jimmy Hicks and Jacky Hicks.
Wanda was preceded in death by three sons: Bryan Funderberg, Jeffrey Funderberg and Michael Funderberg; her mother: L. Ruth Hicks; her father: Lenard Hicks; sisters: Violet Hickman and Brenda Collier; brothers: Johnny Hicks and Jerry Hicks; a niece: Gabrielle Boyd; a nephew: Carey McMahan; and a special friend: Joe Hickerson.