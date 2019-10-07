NEWPORT — Wanna Jobe, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Jefferson Park of Dandridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Buster and Ann Roberts; a brother: Dale (Betty Jayne) Roberts; and an infant sister: Jacque Metcalf.
She is survived by her daughters: Robin Hurst, of Parrottsville, Felicia Jobe, of Greeneville, and Rebecca Garay-Leon, of Greeneville; grandchildren: Megan Talley, Anthony Jobe, Stephen Garay-Leon and Stephanie Garay-Leon; a special great-grandson: Braelyn Talley; a niece: Tina Roberts; and other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
