ROGERSVILLE — Warner Leake, 81, of Rogersville, passed away Friday.
He was a retired pipe fitter with TVA.
Warner was a faithful member of West View Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph "Derb" and Fannie Adams Leake; sisters: Myrtle Ann Ray, Helen Leake Adams, Lula Leake Adams and Cassie Leake Chandler; and brothers: Billy Leake, Charlie Leake, John Ramsey, Frank Leake and Jimmy Leake.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years: Trudy Feagins Leake; a daughter: Elizabeth Johnson and her husband, Donald, of Baileyton; sons: Jeff Leake and his wife, Sherry, of Greeneville, and John Quillen and his wife, Ashley, of Rogersville; grandchildren whom he raised: Aimee Gillespie and her husband, Ryan, of Baileyton, Shasta Carr and her husband, Bill, of Greeneville, and Timothy Quillen of the home; other grandchildren: Dylan Leake of Greeneville, Chris Johnson of Baileyton, Tori Hall and Jonah Quillen, both of Rogersville, Donnie Johnson and William Johnson, both of Athens, and Harley Manis of Mosheim; great-grandchildren: Zavier Gillespie, Sophie Gillespie, Kasen Carr, Kayler Carr, Alex Leake, and many other great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 10 a.m. until noon Monday at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Funeral service will follow at noon Monday in Broome Chapel with the Rev. Ray Mullins, the Rev. Andy Sensabaugh and the Rev. Dean Buell officiating.
Burial will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens in Greeneville.
Condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.