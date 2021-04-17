MORRISTOWN — Wayne Albert Stroud passed peacefully to be with the Lord Wednesday at the age of 83.
He was born May 20, 1937, in Greeneville to the late Lavada and George Stroud.
He followed in his father’s footsteps as a barber, after serving in the U.S. Navy.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife: Laura Stroud; his brother: W.L. Stroud; and his daughter: Tamera A. Stroud.
He is survived by his daughters: Candra A. Kiehnaand and her husband, Ken Higgins, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, and Angela Shipley and her husband, Kevin, of Greeneville; his grandchildren: Zachary and Lindsey Palmer, Henry Kiehna, Kyra Boyer and Margaret Kiehna.
Later in life Wayne was an avid traveler with his companion, Jean Birdwell.
A celebration of life service will be April 24 at 4 p.m. at Buffalo Trail Baptist where he attended.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements provided by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.