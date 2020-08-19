Wayne Andrew Chandler, 54, son of the late Arnold and Lorene (Daugherty) Chandler of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Aug. 7. He passed away quietly in his home in Mt. Juliet surrounded by family and loving friends, after a long battle with renal cancer.
Wayne was a 1984 North Greene High School graduate and received his Bachelor of Arts of Business and Communications from Tusculum College in 1988. He was currently employed with Gaylord Entertainment as Director of Sales.
He attended Hermitage Church of the Nazarene as long as his health permitted.
Wayne led a very generous active life, serving his communities and charities starting at a young age. He was active in 4-H and was Camp counselor for three yrs. at Clyde Austin 4-H Camp.
He started his career in the hospitality industry in Pigeon Forge,. He was the chairman of the Board of Directors for The Hotel/Motel Association. He moved to Nashville and worked at Opryland Hotel and The Queen of Country Music, Kitty Wells. Wayne traveled the world extensively promoting the Grand Old Opry and their attractions.
Wayne was the first in Tennessee to receive his title Certified Tourist Professional.
Wayne served on various committees for several trade associations, Board of Director-NTA National Tour Association, Board of Director-SYTA Student Youth Travel Association and currently on the Tourism Board for Canada. For several years, he was the co-owner of the Nashville Nightlife Dinner Theater and owner of the Miss Tennessee Continental Pageant.
Survivors include three sisters and a brother-in-law: Debra and Dennis Chapman, Sharon Brown and Margurita Hewett; a sister-in-law: Sharon and Josh Poole; his father-in-law: Robert Pedersen; nieces and nephews: Amanda and Jahmaal Nelson, Curtis Leslie Williams, Justin Brown, Brian and Samantha Brown, William and Jessica Brown, Phillip and Jennifer Brown, and Michael and Alan Poole; several great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved pets: Lucy and Ethel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his husband: Jason “Robbie” Pedersen; a niece: Melissa Chapman-Williams; his mother-in-law: Kathy Pedersen; and a brother-in-law: Eddie Hewett.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Tammy Greene will officiate. Those who wish to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet by 12:30 p.m. at Doughty-Stevens.
A celebration of life was held August 12 at the Grand Old Opry House.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.