Wayne Charles Cutshall, born June 16, 1932, passed from this earthly world Wednesday to be with Jesus and those before us.
Many will remember his love of farming and how he valued family. Wayne was a loving husband to Wanda Cutshall of 60 years, a farmer and former owner of T&W Farm Equipment and W&G Farm Equipment.
He was more importantly a loving father who exhibited a Christ like example to everyone. His teachings were often used within the church.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Wanda Cutshall; two brothers: Alfred Cutshall and Leathan Cuthshall. He was a son of the late Manley and Viva Kate Cutshall.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law: Terry and Debbie Cutshall of Kingsport; two daughters and sons-in-law: Sherree and Mike Carter, and Jerrie and Jim Swatzell, all of Greeneville. Nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a brother and sister-in-law: Glen and Sarah Cutshall; two sisters-in-law: Lois Cutshall and Delores Cutshall; a special friend: Nancy Parvin; and special friend and home health nurse: Kathy Van Dyke.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Josh Swatzell, Justin Swatzell and Bronson Carter officiating.
Interment will be Saturday at noon in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 11 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery for the committal service.
