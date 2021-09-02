Wayne Eikenberry, 82, of Tusculum, passed away Wednesday at his home.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Bradburn Hill United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 52 yrs: Imogene Eikenberry; a son and daughter-in-law: Glen and Renee Eikenberry; two daughters and a son-in-law: Kim and Travis Phillips, and Leisa Honeycutt; grandchildren: Matthew and Brooke Ripley, Melissa and Eben Jones, Emily and Michael Cable, Elizabeth Phillips and Leah Phillips; great-grandchildren: Julie and Corey Ottinger, Hadley Jones, Allie Cable, Rylan Cable and Natalie Ripley; a great-great-granddaughter: Zoey Ottinger, three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Larry and Mary Eikenberry, David and Annette Eikenberry, and Carl Eikenberry; a sister and brother-in-law: Kaye and Ronze Gengo; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Kermit and Mary Mishler, Coy Ward, Paul Marsh, Ronald and Joann Ward, Wade and Judy Ward, Iva Patterson, Barbara and Tim Mitchell, and Rhonda and Grover Dobbs Jr; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Josephine Eikenberry; and a sister: Joyce Mishler.
Pallbearer will be Glen Eikenberry, Travis Phillips, Michael Cable, Micah Banks, Tom, Jon, and Donald Eikenberry andn Eben Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronald Ward, Tim Mitchell, Matthew Ripley, Gordon Hoffmann and Corey Ottinger.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. Funeral will follow at noon in Jeffers Afton Chapel.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dennis Spears officiating.
The Greene County Honor Guard will conduct military honors.