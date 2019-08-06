Wayne Marcade “Speedy” Goode, 49, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday.
Mr. Goode is survived by his mother: Jeanette Cox; his father: Wayne Horton; a brother: Shane (Jamie) Goode; five sisters: Shonate Goode (Terry Jennings), Ieisha Goode, Chasity (Roger) Sams, Heather Cox (Brad Johnson), and Bridget (Pablo) Cox; nieces and nephews: Shane, Telaya, Marcadia, Cierra and Jeanetta Goode, Aronde Kyle, Natasha, Daniel, Ziesha and Doniesha Whitfield, Trevor, Sheldon, Jackson and Roger “Grant” Sams, Morgan Cox, Ethan and Ean Johnson, and Ahonesti and Kingston Holmes; great-nieces and great-nephews: Alijah Goode, Josiah Goode, Mason Haire, Mina Jackson, Taylin Goode, Cydnee Sams; two special grandchildren: Mollie and Messiah Mathes; his second mom: Betty Barner; aunts and uncles: James Stokely, Katherine (Larry) Manuel, Wanda Davis, Barbara Nelson, David and Geneva Miller, Warren Horton and Virginia Robinson; a host of special cousins; and special friends: Wendy Gray, Calvin Barner, Miranda Mathes, Madison Hale, Terri “Nikki” Hardy, Richard Moore, Brian Manuel and many more.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service in Afton. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel. Minister Shane Hoover will officiate.
Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Brent Hall, Darrell Gillespie, Chris Davis, Michael Goode, James Mayes and Jamiel Davis.