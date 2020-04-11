WE Guy “Dean” Jennings, 79, of the Greystone community, passed away Wednesday at his home.
Mr. Jennings was a farmer all of his life and loved being outside with his animals.
He is survived by 3 daughters and a son-in-law: Barbara and Jimmy Fellers of Telford, Judy Brown of Limestone and Becky Watts of Limestone; a son and daughter-in-law: Sherald Dean and Elkie Jennings of Colorado; grandchildren: Abigail Street, Joshua Nickerson, Jessie Fellers, Heidi Watts, Aaron Brown, Kaylee Jennings, Logan Jennings and Ezekiel Isenberg; two great-grandchildren: Henry Bashor and Allison Nickerson; sisters; Patsy Landers, Retha Thornburg and Rachel Ross; and brothers: Stevie Jennings, Michael Jennings and Roger Jennings.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Buster and Ruby Jennings; a sister: Linda Austin; and a brother: Gary Jennings.
A private graveside service will be held in Mt. View Cemetery, 1790 Seaton Rd., Greeneville.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.