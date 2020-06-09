Weldon Ray Ball, 95, of Genoa, Ill., and formerly of Kingston, Ill., died peacefully on Friday at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 14, 1925 in Sycamore, Ill., to Harley and Kathleen (Jones) Ball. He graduated from the Kingston High School in Kingston, Ill.. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Ray married Betty L. Honeycutt on April 14, 1955 in Genoa.
Ray was a self-employed truck driver, hauling livestock for many years. He was a hard worker his entire life and retired from American Greetings in Greeneville.
In his spare time, he loved camping, woodworking and spending time with his family. He also spent a lot of time with his best friends, Ernie Bridgewater, Verl Groth and Vesser Grubb.
Survivors include his three children, Rick (Ronda) Ball, Bonnie (Steve) Fisher and Michelle Adams, all of Genoa; six grandchildren, Brandon (Katie) Smith, Eric (Jamie) Smith, Karlie Fisher, Michael (fiance, Kerya) Ball, Andrea (Trevor) Pinnick, and Saraea (Justin) Robertson; nine great grandchildren,, Jennah, Tori and Arya Smith, Ava, Mason and Sadie Smith, Warren and Wells Pinnick and Harley Robertson; a brother, Owen Ball; a sister, Margaret (Verl) Grow; a sister-in-law, Bonnie (George) Forrest, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty; and four sisters, Doris Johnson, Beverly Ball, Helen Peterson and Norma Clucas.
His graveside service will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Kingston Cemetery, Kingston, Ill.,. with Pastor William Gauger officiating. With respect, face masks will be at your own discretion as we will be outside. There will be a catered luncheon following the service at Ray’s grandsons house in Kingston, also outside. The address will be announced at the service, and all are welcome.
Memorials can be made to the donor’s charity of choice in Ray Ball’s name in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135
