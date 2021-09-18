Weldon Ray Bebber died Monday of complications from COVID-19
Weldon was born Nov. 16, 1946, in Greeneville to Ray and Sylvia Bebber. Weldon grew up in Greeneville, attending Greeneville High School and later one year at Tennessee Tech.
Weldon met his wife, Mildred “Marie” Miller, while working at Magnavox/Philips. They were married 52 years.
Weldon worked at Magnavox/Philips for about 30 years, was employed by the Tennessee National Guard, and worked as a Correctional Officer at Mountain View Correctional Institution.
Weldon was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and retired from the military as a Sergeant First Class.
Weldon was an avid volunteer—giving his time as a fire fighter in Greeneville, at the Shriners Hospitals for Children, in the Greene County Honor Guard, and many other places over the years.
Weldon played sports and had many hobbies throughout the years. He was an all-around active person who enjoyed life. He competed in bowling leagues, was an amateur gardener and farmer, novice fisherman, wedding dancer extraordinaire, amateur ham radio operator, and a collector of many things.
Weldon is survived by his wife: Marie Bebber of Dandridge; his daughter: Karla Bebber Crabb and her spouse, Curtis James Crabb, of Golden, Colorado, along with their children, William Weldon Crabb and Hattie Isabel Crabb
Weldon is preceded in death by his brother: James Robert; his parents and stepfather: Ray Bebber, Joe Clingan and Sylvia Bebber Clingan
A graveside service will be Saturday at Fairview Cemetery. This will be a small family-only service due to the contagious nature of COVID19 at this time.
The family will offer a public service on a later date, hopefully in the Summer 2022. The Rev. Garland Long will be officiating the service and the Greene County Honor Guard will present as well.
You may sign the registry by calling Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service at 423-639-2141 or online at jeffersmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Shiners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, or give online at: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/158250/#!/donation/checkout.
Jeffers Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.