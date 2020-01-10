Wendall Russell “Bucky” Foulks, 46, of Elizabethon, formerly of Greeneville, passed to his heavenly home Wednesday after a short illness.
He was a son of the late J.B. Foulks and Mitzi Morgan Foulks Spencer.
He was a Christian and a member of Faith Temple Church in Greeneville.
A 1993 graduate of West Greene High School where he played football. He loved reading his bible, family gatherings, attending church and listening to gospel music. He love to give and receive hugs and his smile would light up a room. He will be remembered for, among other good qualities, his perseverance.
Mr. Foulks is survived by two daughters: Makenzi Breann (Foulks) Taylor of Greeneville and Emma Jane Foulks of Maynardville; one brother: Johnathan Andrew Foulks of Afton; a nephew: Bryson Foulks; a niece, Kaitlyn Foulks; his stepfather: Larry Spencer of Knoxville; a loving and wonderful girlfriend: Jennifer Odum of Elizabethton; aunts: Sandra (Tommy) Collins of Afton, Shannon Gosnell of North Carolina, Meary (Jimmy) Peters, Teresa Crawford of Afton, Tama (Dan) Lightfoot of Greeneville, Janice Crawford of Jonesborough, and Jane Foulks of Morristown; an uncle: James (Irene) Foulks of Florida; and a host of loving cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father: J.B. Foulks; his mother: Mitzi Morgan Foulks Spencer; an infant daughter: Hannah Faith Foulks; and his grandparents: John and Velma Foulks, and the Rev. Howard and Phoebe Morgan.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Collins and the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Interment will follow in Brown Springs Cemetery in Mosheim.
Pallbearers will be Nic Crawford, Jimmy Peters, Bryson Foulks, Andy Seals, Johnathan Foulks and Scottie Green.