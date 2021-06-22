Wendell D. Moore, 79, of Greeneville, formerly of Lafayette, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his daughter: Wendy Moore of Lawrenceville, Georgia; his son: David Moore of West Haven, Connecticut; a sister and brother-in-Law: Hilda and Charles Hargis of Midwest City, Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a special thank you to caregiver and family friend, Ieisha Goode for her loving dedication for many years of providing care, friendship and family, and a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice.
Mr. Moore retired from Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services after 21 years serving as funeral director and embalmer. He was previously a funeral director and embalmer in Macon county.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Jo Ella Moore; parents: Boyd and Ruth Moore; a brother: Harold Moore; and a sister: Wilma Mays.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. John Daugherty officiating.
Burial will be at Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Frank Natale, Gary Tuck, Dewayne Cothron, Bill Adams, Jim Morgan and Brian Jeffers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.