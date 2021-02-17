Wesley Herbert “W.H.” Bowers, 80, of Cedar Creek community, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was of the Lutheran faith and a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch and enjoyed talking to his friends on the phone.
W.H. loved the basketball and volleyball games at South Greene High School.
The family stated he was a loving father, grandfather and brother.
W.H. is survived by his daughters: Mary Beth (John) Freshour, Becky Bowers (Dusty Ricker) and Eva (D.J.) Swatzell; sisters: Mable (Ronnie) Wilhoit and Darlene (Lynn) Brooks; a brother: Gary Bowers; grandchildren: Jessica and Jonathan Freshour, and Jacob, Ivy Jo, Isaiah and Elam Swatzell; nieces and nephews: Brenda Kinser, Donald Conner, Cheryl Cutshaw, Chad Wilhoit, and Randy and Brian Brooks; and special friends: Rex (Dicey) Bowers, Ralph Jennings, Pete Bowers, Don McNeese, Lyle Forman, Randy Brooks and Linda Pridemore.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Grady and Maneita Bowers; a sister: Regina (Harvey) Conner; and a niece: Debbie Conner.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Willis Bowers and the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be John Freshour, Dusty Ricker, D. J. Swatzell, Donald Conner, Chad Wilhoit, Randy Brooks and Brian Brooks.
