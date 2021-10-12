Whitney Broyles Hill, 32, of the Cassi community, passed away Sept. 24 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Whitney was a wonderful mother, she loved her family.
She loved her church family at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist.
She worked at East Tennessee State University Family Physicians who were very special to her.
She is survived by one daughter: Ellie Kate Hill; her mother: Leigh Ann Holt; her father: Bobby Broyles; two sisters: Lauren Holt and Robin Moody; her stepfather: Reece Holt; grandparents: Kenneth “Smokey” and Carol Roberts, and Sue Broyles; her fiancé: Corey Kesterson and his son, Bryson Kesterson; special aunts and uncles: Cheryl and Jimmy Vance, Debbie and Lew Kunkel, Dana Young, Jackie Miller, Beverly Broyles and Mark Broyles; special nieces and nephews: Bryson Broyles and Kentleigh Dunbar; special cousins: Kenneth Higgins, Juniper Hoss, Spencer Southerland and Anna Young; and a special family friend: Dr. Mousa Naseri.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ernie Broyles.
A graveside service will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Liberty Free Will Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Lynn Neas officiating. Family and Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Doak Library Fund at Doak Elementary School, Greeneville.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.