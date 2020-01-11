Wilbur Crawford Smith, 91, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a member of Crossroads Church of Greeneville.
Crawford worked for the solid waste of Greeneville since 1992, retiring last year when he turned 90. He served for 25 years as a volunteer fireman in Lisbon, Maryland and 25 years as a transport driver for Jones Motors in Baltimore, Maryland.
He was instrumental in starting Christian Outreach of Maryland for troubled teens. He was a member of Full Gospel Church of Mt. Airy, Maryland. He loved the Lord and didn’t hesitate to witness to anyone.
He was a four time cancer survivor of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
A special thank you is extended to Dr. Patel and his staff for the great-care they gave him.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years: Rose Marie Smith; two daughters and sons-in-law: Donna and Paul Bittinger, and Linda and Talmadge Cody; grandchildren: Chandrea Siegman, Evie Anderson and Marshall Cody; great-grandchildren: Blake Siegman and Brittnee Bulgay; two great-great-granddaughters; a brother: Robert Smith of Woodbine, Maryland; a sister: Margaret Duntley of Owosso, Michigan; many special relatives include: Dennis Holt of League City, Texas, Sharon Slagle of Woodbine, and Neil Smith of Woodbine.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Wilbur and Grace Smith of Lisbon; two brothers: Selby Smith and Edward Smith of Mt. Airy; and a sister: Mary Belle Holt of Randallstown, Maryland.
The family will receive friends from 3–5 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor David Dugger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the family to help with expenses.