MARSHFIELD, Mo. — Wilbur J. McPherson Jr., of Marshfield, was born July 10, 1939, in Midway, Tennessee, to Ressie (Payner) and Wilbur McPherson Sr. He departed this life Oct. 3 in Cox South Hospital, Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 80.
Wilbur worked in auto body repair for 32 years, retiring from Don Wessell.
He was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Kelli Johnson.
Wilbur is survived by his wife: Carol (Covey) McPherson; daughters: Kathy (Harry) Shepard, Lisa (David) Lewis, Staci (Michael) Johnson, Julie Stewart and Tiffani (Bob) Jeffery; a son: Tony (Dawn) Johnson; sisters: Marie Moore, Reva Bennett and Joanne (Joe) Hutchinson; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Wilbur McPherson Jr. was Oct. 8 at Temple Baptist Church, 431 S. Olive St., Marshfield, with visitation prior to the service.
Services were under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home Inc., Marshfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Building Fund.