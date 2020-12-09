ROGERSVILLE – Wilidyne Morelock, 86, went to be with the Lord Monday.
She was born Aug. 11, 1934, and lived in Beech Creek of Rogersville all of her life.
Mrs. Morelock was a member of Mt. Carmel Free Will Baptist Church on Beech Creek Road.
She was a homemaker, loved gardening and her family and friends.
Mrs. Morelock was a great mother to all of her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Herman and Jessie Light; her husband: J.C. Morelock; brothers: Michael Light, Jay Light, Charles Light, Paul Light, Ken Light, Jerry Light and Gene Light; sisters: Reba Light, Gerald Shipley, Sylvenia Morelock.
She is survived by her sons: Joey Morelock and his wife, Lisa, David Morelock, and Lynn Fields and his wife, Sandra; daughters: Sharon Morelock, and Linda Sue Wagner and her husband, Tommy; a sister: Ruby Crawford; grandchildren: Matthew Morelock, Seth Morelock, Olivia Haztikostopolous, Brian Wagner, Jim Wagner, Chris Fields, Jason Fields, Jamie Fields, Tonya Conkin, Crystal Morelock and her husbanc, Wesley, Becky Sims and Kim Trent; and great-grandchildren: Berkley Morelock, Kinsley Morelock, Cooper Morelock, Sophie Morelock, Mason Morelock, Bentley Haztikostopolous, Colson Haztikostopolous, Mckenzie Wagner, Molly Conkin, Katie Conkin, Michael Fields, Anna Jarvis and Porter Jarvis.
The family expressed a thank to the Holston Valley staff for their care. They would also like to thank their friends and church family for their prayers.
Graveside service will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Carmel FBC Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Roberts and Wyndell Sydebothom officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.