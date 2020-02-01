Will Dunbar, 51, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years: Becky Dunbar; children: Caylee Dunbar, Gage Dunbar, Zach Dunbar and his wife: Lene Dunbar, and Jordan Dunbar and his wife, Stacy Pardon; grandchildren: Brylond Dunbar, Cali Dunbar, Noah Dunbar and Liam Dunbar; his parents: Kenneth and Glenda Dunbar; a sister: Penny Pierce and her husband, Ronnie; a brother: Tracy Dunbar and his wife, Jennifer; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Brumley and Dottie Mathes; a special sister-in-law: Tammy Mathes; a sister-in-law: Sherry Mathes; brothers-in-law: William Mathes and Brum Mathes and his wife, Kim; an uncle: the Rev. Robert L. Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and a special family pet: Rollo
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home Monday at 10 a.m. to go in procession to an 11 a.m. graveside service at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The Rev. Robert L. Johnson will officiate. Rocky Dunbar will provide special music.
Pallbearers will be AJ Prizenor, Cory Hall, David Gray, Josh Belt, Ronnie Pierce, Chris Woody and Hunter Pierce.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Gray and Randy Ball.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.