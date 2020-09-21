Willa Hobby, 65, of Midway, passed away Saturday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
Willa attended Freedom Fellowship in Greeneville.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed working in her flower gardens.
Survivors include her husband: Ed Hobby; seven children: David Ice, Shawn Ice, Michael Ice, Tim Hobby, Ruth Hobby, Joie Isgitt and Faith Bounds; 10 grandchildren: Alexis Ice, Ed Hobby III, Cailin Ice, Shawn Ice Jr., Anna Grace Webb, Mikey Bounds, Frankee Maneen, Ariel Isgitt, Shane Poole Ice and David Ice; her parents: Dale and Barb Estel; two brothers: Bud Estel and Kevin Estel; and nephews: Benjamin Estel, Sam Miller and Danny Miller.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Maxine Kendall; and one sister: Lorraine Mooney.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Memorial services will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Freedom Fellowship, 3144 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Greeneville with Pastor Scott Childs and Pastor Edd Schieri officiating.