Willard Brown (Died: Oct. 9, 2021) Oct 11, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Willard Brown, 68, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Deputies Investigate Brian Laundrie Tip David Martin (Died: Oct. 6, 2021) Keith Arrowood (Died: Oct. 5, 2021) Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) It Happened Here Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.