Willard Dyer Brown Jr., 68, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Kathy Brown; one daughter: Christina Jones; one son: Joey Brown; a very special great-granddaughter: Rose Jones; sisters: Doris (Carl) Brown, Janet (Bryan) Hansel, Karen Marshall and Luevenia (David) Fann; grandchildren: Steven (Brianne) Jones, Nikki Jones and Damon Brown; great-grandchildren: Sophia Jones, Sierra Jones and Skylar Jones; sisters-in-law: Linda (Craig) Ricker, Diane (Mike) Tipton and Karen Bowers: brothers-in-law: Richard (Phyllis) Hinkle and David Hinkle; and two special nephews: Arron and Adam Hansel.
He was preceded in death by his father: Willard Brown Sr.; his mother: Wilma Reynolds; a brother: Charles Marshall; and a sister: Debbie Marshall.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 5 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.