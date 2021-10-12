WILLARD DYER BROWN Jr.

WILLARD DYER BROWN Jr.

Willard Dyer Brown Jr., 68, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years: Kathy Brown; one daughter: Christina Jones; one son: Joey Brown; a very special great-granddaughter: Rose Jones; sisters: Doris (Carl) Brown, Janet (Bryan) Hansel, Karen Marshall and Luevenia (David) Fann; grandchildren: Steven (Brianne) Jones, Nikki Jones and Damon Brown; great-grandchildren: Sophia Jones, Sierra Jones and Skylar Jones; sisters-in-law: Linda (Craig) Ricker, Diane (Mike) Tipton and Karen Bowers: brothers-in-law: Richard (Phyllis) Hinkle and David Hinkle; and two special nephews: Arron and Adam Hansel.

He was preceded in death by his father: Willard Brown Sr.; his mother: Wilma Reynolds; a brother: Charles Marshall; and a sister: Debbie Marshall.

Graveside services will be Tuesday at 5 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Recommended for you