Willard Jay Cansler, 87, of Midway, passed away Sunday morning.
He was the best husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren on the family farm. In his later days, he grew close with the Lord.
He was a farmer all of his life and retired after 52 years from Pet Milk Co..
Survivors include his children: Mitzi and George Helbert, Pat and Gene Hall, Randy Cansler and Jerry Cansler; granddaughters: Tasha and Brian Bates, and Kristen and Dustin Diffenderfer; great-granddaughters: Hannah Bates, Maylan Bates and Lila Maye Diffenderfer; numerous nieces and nephews, including special nephews: Hal Ambrose, Trey Ambrose and Ronnie Cansler; sisters-in-law: Billie Hensley, Cora Sheehan, Lynda and Tommy Blazer, and Katherine Cansler; a brother-in-law: Glennie Ambrose; special friends: Steve, Tiffany, and Peggy Hawkins, and Dusty Keller and his family; and his faithful dog: Rosie.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 49 years: Bessie Maye “Peggy” Ambrose Cansler; his parents: Walter Guy and Glenna Ailshie Cansler; brothers: Washie, Claude, Billy, Junior, Cecil and Bobby; a sister: Jenny; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: W.D. and Millie Combs Ambrose.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery with the the Rev. Donnie Bible officiating.
Pallbearers will be Hal Ambrose, Trey Ambrose, Ronnie Cansler, Kenny Glasscock, Dusty Keller and Brian Bates.
Honorary pallbearers will be Clifford Carter and Steve Hawkins.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.