Willard Nelson “Buddy” Doyle, 76, of Morning Pointe of Greeneville, passed away Monday.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Frances Griswold Doyle; two daughters: Amanda Frances Doyle of Houston, Texas, and Rebekah Janice Doyle (Manuel) Quizhpe; four grandchildren: Jonathan Quizhpe, Alexandria Quizhpe, Juan Carlos Quizhpe and Sandra Elizabeth Quizhpe; three nieces; and special friends: Dr. Robert Wild, Vern McCarty and Charles Bagley.
He had a passion to give pastoral care and teaching of the Bible. He was a Presbyterian Minister from 1969-2018, and was a Parrish Associate at First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin, Florida, until 2018.
The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
The memorial service will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Morning Pointe Assisted Living with Pastor Todd Jenkins officiating.
