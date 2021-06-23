Willard S. Scott, 87, passed away Monday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He served in the U.S. Army for six years and fought in the Korean War for 18 months. After serving his country he lived in Tampa, Florida, for 44 years before moving back to Greeneville.
He attended Grace Fellowship Church as long as his health permitted.
Survivors include one brother: Blaine Scott; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Evelyn and Dale Hensley, and Eileen McAmis; two sisters-in-law: Betty Norton and Tootie Sexton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Frances Derry Scott; his parents: Niles and Madeline Scott; and a sister: Martha Scott Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor James Bunch and Pastor Jim Bunch officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m. Friday to go in procession to Fairview Cemetery on Snapps Ferry Road for an 11 a.m. committal service.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Fox, Nathan Scott, Scott McAmis, John Carter Jr., Dennis Franklin and Jackie Dyer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lonnie Livesay, John Carter Sr. and Ted Bettis.