William A. “Bill” Irwin, 71, of Greeneville, passed away Friday.
Bill was the Commander for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990 and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was the owner of Halcyon Specialties for 30 years
Bill was a loving husband and father.
Survivors include his wife: Katherine Irwin; and two children: Jennifer (Tarek) Husevold and Daniel Christopher Irwin.
Memorial services will be Friday at noon at Greeneville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.