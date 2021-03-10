WILLIAM A. 'Bill' IRWIN

WILLIAM A. 'Bill' IRWIN

William A. “Bill” Irwin, 71, of Greeneville, passed away Friday.

Bill was the Commander for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990 and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was the owner of Halcyon Specialties for 30 years

Bill was a loving husband and father.

Survivors include his wife: Katherine Irwin; and two children: Jennifer (Tarek) Husevold and Daniel Christopher Irwin.

Memorial services will be Friday at noon at Greeneville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.