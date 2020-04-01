ELIZABETHTON — William Allen “Bill” Thomason, 71, of Watauga, passed away Tuesday at his residence.
He was born in Greeneville, and was a son of the late Hugh E. Thomason and Glenna Mavoline Reeser Thomason.
“Bill” was a self-employed general contractor.
He was a member of Brick Christian Church and was always available to help at Church. He especially enjoyed Bible School each year and would make two tombs during the Easter season. He also organized the Christmas programs at the church and started the Prayer on the Bridge in the 1990s.
Bill enjoyed fishing and building as a craftsman and loved his Harley-Davidson and especially spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife: Susanne Thomason of the home; two sons: Hugh A. Thomason and his friend Cynthia Sturgill, of Elizabethton, and Charles Eddie Thomason and his wife Judy, of Elizabethton; a daughter: Misty Lee Lane and her husband: Robert, of Virginia; seven grandchildren: William H. Thomason, Anna Thomason, Piper L. Lane, Thomas A. Lane, Emily Townsend and her husband Garrett, Chase Lane and his wife Brittany, and Tirzah Lane; six great-grandchildren: Zoey E. Townsend, Zemara Neely, Willie Neely, Carson Lane, Addyson Vermillion and Riley Vermillion; three sisters: Glenna Clark and Sharon Thomason, both of Elizabethton, and Frances Salyer of Johnson City; and several nieces and nephews.
A private committal and entombment service for Mr. William Allen “Bill” Thomason will be held in Happy Valley Memorial Park, Mausoleum of Peace.
Pallbearers will be members of Brick Christian Church and grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Turner, Dub Ward, Keith Carr, Steve Burrough, Dr. Khan, Jerry Rhodes, Bill Byrd, Dr. Daniel Paul, and two special friends, Curtis Treadway and Kenny Lewis.
Friends may visit Hathaway-Percy Funeral & Cremation Services, Sunset Chapel between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. Friday to sign the guest register book.
Condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.