William Atkinson passed away Saturday at his home.
He is survived by his wife: Mary of the home; daughters and sons-in-law: Lucy (David) Ray, Kathy (Gary) Miller, Judy (Charlie) Dull and Connie (Danny) Chisamore; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grand-children; brothers and sister-in-law: Ernie and Walter (Dorothy) Atkinson; a sister and brother-in-law: Clara (Tony) Ucci; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 2 p.m. at Phillipi Cemetery with Jackie Seaton and Richard Robinson officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.