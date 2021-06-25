MARTINSBURG, WV — William “Bill” “Buddy” Frederick Godwin passed away peacefully June 18 at the age of 90 in Berkeley County, West Virginia.
He was born Sept. 27, 1930, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Greta Godwin of Greeneville, Tennessee; his siblings: Betty Ann Fitzgerald of Greeneville and Freddie Godwin of Morristown, Tennessee; his daughter: Kitty Pope of Sterling, Virginia; and his niece: Christy Godwin Hoover.
Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years: Billie Godwin; and his sons and their spouses: William Zachary “Zack” Godwin and his wife, Deborah Poole Godwin of Cherryville, North Carolina, William Christopher “Chris” Godwin and his wife, Sharon Godwin of Summit Point, West Virginia, and Billy Joe Godwin and his wife, Mildret Godwin of Johnson City, Tennessee. He leaves behind his grandchildren: Tina Pope, Ryan Pope, James Hyman, Joshua Godwin, Melissa McKahan, Laura Godwin, Stacie Godwin, Daniel Godwin, Tammy Arrowood, Chad Arrowood and Joseph Godwin; and his great-grandchildren: Alyssa Winters, Matthew Sarol, Toni Sarol, Chloe Godwin, Austin Godwin, Layne Godwin, Gracee Godwin, Maximus Hose, Liam Arrowood, Ace Arrowood, Daxon Arrowood, Elyse Hyman, Bella Hyman, Jacob Hyman, Ana Hyman, Gabriel Hyman, and Delilah Hyman. He also leaves behind his nieces, Lisa Fitzgerald Hensley, Terri Fitzgerald Brown, Kelly Fitzgerald Burrell and Leigh Ann Godwin Lakins.
Bill served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years during the Vietnam-Era in Thailand and Japan. He ended his military career as a Senior Master Sergeant. He was a patriot who loved his country and took pride in his military service.
He was a dedicated husband and father, and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill cherished his Tennessee roots and held a deep love for the Tennessee Volunteers. He delighted in watching the Vols football team play on Saturdays, and he was often seen wearing Tennessee orange.
Bill was a devout Christian and attended church services regularly. A born-again believer in Jesus Christ, he felt no shame in proclaiming the Gospel as truth and was eager to share his faith with anyone he met. His family is comforted in knowing that he has finally met his Savior.
A celebration of life service will be July 10 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Greeneville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Boys Town in Bill’s name. Boys Town frequently received donations from Bill. All donations can be made at www.boystown.org.
Arrangements provided by Brown Funeral Home.