William 'Bill' Cassady (Died: Sept. 3, 2021) Sep 4, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William “Bill” Cassady, 67, of Chuckey, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville 'Wedding Of The Summer' Held Sunday John Robert 'Bob' Biddle (Died: Aug. 28, 2021) Bo's Extravaganza Attracts 'Dukes,' Music And Racing Fans Retiring Judge's Community Impact Noted By Friends JUDD: Stephen Gosnell: 'Whatever You Do, Get Your Shot' Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.