William “Bill” Harold Willett, 76, of Greeneville, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center after a heroically battling leukemia. Cancer did not win — Heaven Won!
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He retired from Magnavox. He was an electrician, and a farmer who loved caring for his land.
He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Greeneville. His faith and family were his passion with such a deep love for his wife, daughter, two grandchildren, son in-law and cat, Snickers. They all brought him so much joy which helped him from day to day.
His courage and faith in the Lord showed strong, which helped him to make it as far as he did. He was ready to be with the Lord. When you are saved you can have that peace.
He is survived by the love of his life of 45 years: Judy Willett (as the day he passed July 6) but oh the anniversary gift he got, he is shouting on the streets of gold; a daughter: Jennifer (Michael) Martin; his grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Carolina Martin and Colby Martin; a sister: Clara (Harold) Neas of Dandridge; special friends: Brad and Mary Adams, Skip and Liz Ellis, Archie and Shirley English, Bobby and Joyce Combs, and Fred and Geneva Boswell; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser Rose Hill Chapel with Danny Ellis and John Ricketts officiating.
Friends are asked to meet Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to Fairview Cemetery, Snapps Ferry Road, Friday for a graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Skip Ellis, Fred Boswell, Bobby Combs, John Swatzell, Archie English, Shannon Mullendore, Gary Williams and Dale Greg.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff at Johnson City Medical Center 4300 Wing, the staff at Tennessee Cancer Specialist, Ron Conley, Grady Kelton, Roy Mullins, Tommy Martin and Brad Adams.
