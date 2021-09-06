On Thursday, loving husband and father, William “Bill” Joseph Cassady, of Chuckey, went home to his Lord at age 67.
Bill was born Feb. 17, 1954, to Lola Mae Davis and Warren Joseph Cassady in Abingdon, Virginia. Bill went to John Battle High School and worked in several jobs in the Tool and Die and Millwright Industries.
He was preceded in death by his parents: stepfather: Emmett “Doc” Davis; and two brothers-in-law: Larry King and Ronnie Lawson.
He is survived by his wife: Nancy Coffie Cassady; his children: Kammee Lindsey and her husband, Shawn, Joseph Cassady and his wife, Brandy, and Leslie Cassady and her fiancé, Jessee Bledsoe; stepchildren: Belinda Campbell and her husband, Frank, Sarah Graham and her husband, Luke, and Bradley Silvers; sisters: Gloria King and Jessica Lawson; his father-in-law: Richard Coffie; mother-in-law: Ginette; a brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Gary and Jacqueline Reed, Jacques Coffie and Jeanine Tarlton; grandchildren: Thomas, Owen and Ethan Lindsey, McKaylen and Alyson Cassady, Jessee Glen Bledsoe, Kevin Silvers, Brandon Hollingshead and Summer Gentry; a great-granddaughter Haisley Gibson; special nephews, nieces and cousins; an uncle: Ted Robinette and his wife, Bridgette; an aunt: Sarah Burke and her husband, Clarence, and many special lifetime friends and coworkers.
Bill was fiercely loyal to his friends and family; a softspoken man of few words, a talented craftsman and a lover of nature and animals, especially his dogs.
Bill’s legacy lives on in his children and grandchildren all of whom share his great love of family. He was married to the love of his life Nancy Coffie Dec. 27, 1999. Nancy was the greatest thing to happen to Bill. She brought the best out of him with her infectious smile, mischievous bright eyes, and love for life. Nancy was his angel on earth, and now Bill will be her angel as he continues to watch over his family with those that have gone on before, until reunited again.
There will be no services at this time.
