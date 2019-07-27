William “Bill” Leyden, 80, of Greeneville, passed away at home Thursday with his wife at his side.
Born Sept. 3, 1938, in Lone Tree, Iowa, he graduated from Washington High School in Vinton, Iowa, in 1956 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as a photojournalist, stationed in Brooklyn, New York, and Norfolk, Virginia.
Upon separation from the service, he attended the University of Iowa. He was the local circulation manager for the Des Moines Register in Fairfield, Iowa, for many years before joining the loss prevention staff for Walmart, and retired in 2004 from the distribution center in Mosheim.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Barbara Jones Leyden; a daughter: Jennifer (Greg) Perry; sons: Christian (Rebekah) Leyden and David (Hollie) Leyden; two sisters: Gladys Kelley and Nancy Copeland; grandchildren: Audrey (Bud) Morgan, Julia Perry, Isaac Leyden and Matthias Leyden; and one great-granddaughter: Riley Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Viola Jacobsen Kennett and Andrew Leyden.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.