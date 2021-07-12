William "Bill' Lorch (Died: July 10, 2021) Jul 12, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William “Bill” Lorch, age 79, of Greeneville, died Saturday morning at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? Tommy Greenway (Died: July 5, 2021) Robin Lynn Jagels (Died: July 5, 2021) Shannon G. Gosnell (Died: July 3, 2021) Remembering The First Officer Of The 1964 Parrottsville Plane Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.