William “Bill” Lynn Seneker, 71, of the St. James ommunity, passed away Saturday at his home.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Sharon Anderson Seneker; his mother: Norma B. Seneker; his beloved twin sister and brother-in-law: Benna and Ron Bennet; a brother and sister-in-law: Adam and Melinda Seneker; sisters and brothers-in-law: Linda and David Sutton, Terry and Brenda Cannon, and Judy Whitson; several special nieces, nephews and their spouses: Jerry and Kim Graham, Mark and Kelly Ford, Robert and Suzanne Wilhoit, Joseph and Anna Sutton, Thomas and Tia Sutton, Derick Whitson, and Aaron, Ben and Anna Seneker; great-nephews and great-nieces: Emily and Cooper Graham, Natalie and Leah Ford, Cannon and Grady Wilhoit, and Anderson, Parker and Ella Sutton; numerous special cousins; and special friends: Janice Arrington, Ed Hawhee, Jack Hatfield, Rob Lamb and Bart Kennedy.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Rex Seneker.
Bill was an outstanding Greeneville athlete, played basketball and graduated from King College. He was a teacher, principal, and coach in the Greene County and Greeneville City School Systems; a farmer in the St. James community, an active church member, and was well-known for his sorghum, wine, and fine woodworking.
Bill was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
A memorial and a graveside service will be held at a later date at Salem Lutheran Church.
