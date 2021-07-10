William “Bill” Malone, 78, of the Cross Anchor community, passed away Thursday at his home surrounded by his family and friends.
Bill fought a courageous 17 month battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig Disease).
He retired after 39 years of service from Jarden.
Survivors include his son: Mike (Wanda) Malone; one daughter: Lisa (Mark) Laughters; grandchildren: Tyler Laughters (Ciara G’Fellers), Olivia Laughters, and Madison Laughters, who was his caregiver; brothers: Vernie (Helen) Malone and Bobby (Eva) Malone; a sister: Judy (Orgal) Miller; an uncle: Glennon (Jan) Brown; several nieces and nephews; a special caregiver: Dale Fann; and the Amedisys Hospice.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years: Carolyn Taylor Malone; his parents: Gatchel and Esther Malone; and a brother: Jimmie Malone.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery. Wade McAmis will officiate. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Per Mr. Malone’s request there will be no visitation.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Laughters, Mark Laughters, Mike Malone, Dauson Riner and Dale Fann.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.