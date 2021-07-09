William 'Bill' Malone (Died: July 8, 2021) Jul 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William “Bill” Malone, 78, of the Cross Anchor community, passed away Thursday afternoon at his home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? Robin Lynn Jagels (Died: July 5, 2021) Tommy Greenway (Died: July 5, 2021) American Downtown Offers Free Fun For Everyone Saturday Shannon G. Gosnell (Died: July 3, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.