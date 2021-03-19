ROGERSVILLE — William “Bill” Manis, 73, of Fall Branch, passed away Wednesday peacefully at home.
He was a member of Fall Branch Christian Church.
Mr. Manis was a long standing member and Past Master of the Johnson Masonic Lodge No. 274 of Fall Branch.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Manis made a lasting impact on his community and will be loved and missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Ladonna Manis; his parents: Evan and Carolyn Manis; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years: Barbara Manis; a daughter: Lori Ann Manis and her spouse, Tee Jay; a grandson: Seth Lawson; a sister: Hattie Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Christian Sells Chapel with the Rev. Ed Gibson officiating.
Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Manis Family Cemetery. If you plan on attending the graveside service, the family asks you to meet at 1:45 p.m at the cemetery. The family also requests if you plan on attending the services to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fall Branch Christian Church.
