William “Bill” Riley, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at his home.
William Riley and his twin brother were born in August 1937 in Madison, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Pius High School in Milwaukee and of University of Toledo, Ohio. He went to work for JC Penney in 1960 in Lima, Ohio.
He met his wife while playing golf in Roanoke, Virginia.
JC Penney moved them to Richmond, Virginia, Norfolk, Virginia, Bogalusa, Louisana, Orangeburg, South Carolina, and in 1984 to Greeneville, first to the Depot Street store and then opening the store in the Commons.
After 37 years with Penney, he retired in 1997 and turned his focus to civic involvement and hobbies.
He enjoyed playing golf and woodworking, especially turning segmented bowls.
He was a member of the Exchange Club of Greeneville and served as a president and treasurer for 12-years. He was also treasurer of the Nathaniel Greene museum and the Friends of the Library for several years. He served on the board of Link Hills, United Way, Christian Self-Help and Habitat for Humanity.
He is survived by his wife: Lindy Riley; a sister: Donna Rustvold of Huntington Beach, California, and her children; and a brother-in-law: Mason Powell of Roanoke, Virginia.
Bill was honest, witty, kind, gregarious, compassionate, patient, mischievous, generous, thoughtful, civic-minded and a man of integrity. People who worked for and with him acknowledged his leadership and his fairness.
He loved his family, his God and his community.
”Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone,
Prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone,
Silence the pianos and with muffled drum
Bring out the coffin, let the mourners come.
Let aeroplanes circle moaning overheard
Scribbling on the sky the message He is dead,
Put crepe bows round the white necks of the public doves,
let the traffic policemen wear black cotton gloves.
He was my North, my South, my East and West,
My working week and my Sunday rest,
My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song;
I thought that love would last forever: I was wrong.
The stars are not wanted now: put out every one;
Pack up the moon and dismantle the sun;
Pour away the ocean and sweep up the wood;
For nothing now can ever come to any good.”
By: W.H. Anden
The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
A funeral mass will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Joseph Kuzhupil officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greeneville/Greene County Food Bank, 107 N Cutler St, Greeneville, TN 37743; or United Way, 115 Academy Street, Greeneville, TN.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.