William “Bill” Stansberry of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord whom he loved Saturday.
Bill was a beloved husband, father of eight children, and granddad of 13 grandchildren.
He was a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ from the age of 16, and was devoted to his Savior and to his family.
Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his loving wife: Pat, to whom he was married for 62 years; his surviving children; and his treasured grandchildren.
A small family memorial will be held privately; there will be no public service.