William “Billy” Bird, 75, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord that he loved on Tuesday.
Billy enjoyed gardening, cooking and his flower gardens.
Survivors include three sisters and one brother-in-law: Margie Hawk of Chicago, Illinois, and Rebecca and Ray Tarlton, and Karen Carrier, all of Greeneville; a brother-in-law: Terry Burkey; a special brother-in-law: Larry Carrier; and several nieces and nephews.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Helen Lane Bird; a brother: Maurice Bird; and three sisters: Charlotte Bird, Gereldine Bird and Teresa Burkey.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Solomon Lutheran Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.