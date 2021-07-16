William Bruce Britton Sr., 95, of Tusculum, passed away early Wednesday morning at his home.
He retired after 40 years from North American Phillips/Magnavox.
He was an active member of the Greenville Cumberland Presbyterian Church as long as his health permitted.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years: Betty Brooks Britton; and his parents: William Horace “Hank” Britton and Vesta Rea Britton.
Survivors include one daughter: Barbara Britton; and one son and daughter-in-law: Billy and Lynn (DeMay) Britton, all of Tusculum; two granddaughters and grandsons-in-law: Katie and Travis Stokes of Ogden, Utah, and Jessica and Matt Harris of Westfield, Indiana; four great-grandsons: Jack, Will, Harry and Charlie Stokes all of Ogden; extended family is the loving, caring nurses and staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Shiloh Cemetery in Tusculum conducted by the Rev. Abby Cole-Keller.
Memorials may be made to Shiloh Cemetery Corporation, 146 Richland Road, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.