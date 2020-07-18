William C. Gammon, 76, of Baileyton, passed away 5:37 p.m. Thursday at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was self-educated and widely known throughout Greene County for his expertise in many fields and was greatly loved by everyone. Most recently, he was an associate at Lowe’s, where he made a lot of friends during the past nine years.
He enjoyed farming and fishing.
He was of the Lutheran faith.
Survivors include his wife: Janet Gammon; a daughter: Melissa Key; two grandchildren: Sarah Key and Cameron Key; one sister and brother-in-law: Darlene and Jimmie Brown; one nephew: Tim Brown; one niece: April Brown; two uncles: Fred and Pat Brown, and John and Shirley Brown; one aunt: Irene Morrison; and several cousins that he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Helen Brown.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Oscar McAmis officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet Monday at 11 a.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.