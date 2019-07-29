William Cox Jr., 83, a lifelong resident of Greeneville, died at 2 p.m. Saturday at his home.
He was a retired carpenter.
Mr. Cox was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years: Nora Cox; two sons and daughters-in-law: Larry and Mary Cox, and Billy and Helen Cox; grandchildren: Sean and Debra Cox, Timmy Cox, Brian and Buffy Cox, of North Carolina, Mitchell and Rachael Cox, Christina and Josh Sauceman, and Maisie and Zachary Holt; stepgranddaughters: Amanda Walters, and Tracy and Mike Laws; several great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Ed and Ann Fillers, Fannie Swatzell and Lena Hinkle; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: William “Billy” and Sarah Cox; two brothers: Paul and James Cox; and a sister: Mary M. Moncier.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 6–8 p.m. Monday. The Rev. Allen Black will read scripture at the close of visitation.
Private interment will be in New Bethel Cemetery.