William D. “Bill” Gard, 74, of Greeneville, passed away early Thursday morning at his home.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990 and American Legion Post No. 64.
He was a retired mechanic.
Survivors include his wife: Carol Gard; a son: William Dixon Gard II; a stepdaughter: Kerri McDougall of Florida; a grandson: Tyler Birchfield of Punta Gorda, Florida; granddaughter: Rylee McDougall of Florida; two sisters: Sharon Purcell of Corpus Christie, Texas, and Sue Carol Rapp and Charles of Mocksville, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by mother and stepfather: Arlene Kaessner and Ed; and his father and stepmother: William S.S. and Evelyn Gard.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. ni Pine Grove Cemetery with Chaplain John McPheron officiating.
The U.S. Navy honor team will render military honors during the service.
Pallbearers will be Randy Bledsoe, Danny Sauceman, Art Cummings, Cody Shipley, Teddy Sheffey and Tony Sheffey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Sheffey, Wayne Kelton, Scott Birchfield, Tyler Birchfield and Billy Gard.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their assistance during this time of need.