William D. “W.D.” Fry passed away Wednesday evening at the age of 95.
He was born April 11, 1924, in Greeneville, a son of the late Harry Lawrence and Pauline Luttrell Fry.
He loved the game of golf and played it as a young boy at the old golf course on South Main Street where he sometimes caddied. He was a proud member of the undefeated and untied 1942 Greeneville High School football team, where he played quarterback.
W.D. joined First Baptist Church in 1934, when it was a small church on Summer Street, and continued to be a member until his passing. During his 85 years of membership, he served in various capacities and attended as long as his health permitted.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1944; he later joined the 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, in the Admiralty Islands. On Oct. 20, 1944, he made the Beachhead Landing on Leyte Islands in the Philippines, when General McArthur returned to the Philippines. W.D. was slightly wounded by Japanese knee mortar in November 1944. He was also with the 7th Cavalry Regiment in the Korean War. He retired from military service after 20 years. Following his military career, W.D. worked for the U.S. Postal Service, where he later retired.
He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and also a life member of 7th Cavalry Regiment Association.
He was preceded in death by two brothers: Lawrence Fry Jr. and Clifford Fry; a sister: Marie Crumley; nephews: Gary Crumley and Michael Barham; and a niece: Debra Gentry.
Survivors include one sister: Phyllis Verran; two nephews: Larry Crumley, of North Carolina, and Randy Fry, of Chattanooga; great-nephew: Alan Crumley, of Georgia; special great-niece and her husband: Torri and Jason Emmette; several great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and cousins; special neighbor: Frances Fezell; and Teresa Watts, a special caregiver and family friend.
The family will receive friends from 3–6 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Dr. David Green officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Sunday at 1:15 p.m. to go in procession to Oak Grove Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Emmette, Dakota Emmette, Jason Emmette, Bobby Sentelle, David Gentry and Tim Watts.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Fry, Tommy Miles, Dr. Kenneth Susong, Jack Fannon and Tony Bowman.